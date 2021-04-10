$400.25 Million in Sales Expected for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will post sales of $400.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diodes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.00 million. Diodes posted sales of $280.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diodes will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $4,189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,392,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $48,391,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $43,911,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $79.70. 245,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,955. Diodes has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19.

Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

