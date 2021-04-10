4,167 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $207.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $207.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 228.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

