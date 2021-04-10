$5.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report $5.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20,066.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.52 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

FLGT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.41. 724,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,173. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

