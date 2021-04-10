$65.44 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report sales of $65.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.67 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $60.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $251.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $253.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $259.49 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $265.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.36 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

UVSP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 46,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,011. The stock has a market cap of $826.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

