$74.82 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report sales of $74.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $75.64 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $51.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $251.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $253.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $262.67 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

PBYI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,016. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $375.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.