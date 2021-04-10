$79.72 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to report sales of $79.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $76.44 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $96.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $367.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.81 million to $382.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $493.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million.

TPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE TPL traded down $12.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,598.19. The company had a trading volume of 45,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,060. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,710.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,390.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $847.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

