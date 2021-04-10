8X8 PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Hits $3.01 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $24,055.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001164 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001926 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

