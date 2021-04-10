Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 124.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $24,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF opened at $38.70 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

