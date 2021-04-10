Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACCD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of ACCD opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

