ACT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ACT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.44. 1,128,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

