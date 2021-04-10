Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

ATNM stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.