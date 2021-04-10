Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up to $40.63

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.63, but opened at $42.91. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 7,922 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, COO R Mark Adams sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $151,831.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,652,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,279,381 shares of company stock valued at $65,724,368. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 241.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 382,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after buying an additional 83,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

