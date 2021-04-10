adToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,551.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One adToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. adToken has a market cap of $958,805.19 and approximately $2,551.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, adToken has traded down 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00020706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00616988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00081475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00030681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00036918 BTC.

About adToken

adToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.