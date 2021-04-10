Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

AERI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 421,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $883.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after buying an additional 257,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 222,137 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

