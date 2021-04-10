Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AEM. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

