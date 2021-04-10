AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $267,949.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00615081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037018 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AIDOC is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.