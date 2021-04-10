Air Canada (TSE:AC) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.11.

TSE AC opened at C$26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Air Canada has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.12.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette purchased 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468 over the last ninety days.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

