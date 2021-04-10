Air Industries Group’s (AIRI) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Air Industries Group worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

