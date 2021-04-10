Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $9.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $173,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $284.36. 953,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $205.41 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

