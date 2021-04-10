Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €125.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €101.10 ($118.94) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.04. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

