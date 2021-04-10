Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

