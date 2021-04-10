Aleph.im Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.28 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $60.28 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00081987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00618925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00037192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00030870 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,026,356 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

