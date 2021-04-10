Alexander C. Karp Sells 1,308,465 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72.

PLTR stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. North American Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

