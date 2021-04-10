Alien Worlds Trading 84.6% Higher Over Last 24 Hours (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 84.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded flat against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $725.16 million and approximately $19.39 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00009853 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.26 or 0.00296867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.92 or 0.00753647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,941.85 or 0.99841338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00769947 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,122,700,682 coins and its circulating supply is 124,673,310 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

