Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALLE. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.44.

ALLE stock opened at $131.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $134.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.85 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

