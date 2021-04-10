Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,257,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,372,000 after buying an additional 160,057 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

