Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 13,709,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after buying an additional 3,249,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,799,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

