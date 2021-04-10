Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,071.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,820.63. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,182.33 and a twelve month high of $2,273.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

