Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALO. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.22 ($59.08).

EPA ALO opened at €44.67 ($52.55) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.39.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

