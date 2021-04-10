Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NYSE ATUS opened at $32.73 on Friday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 181.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

