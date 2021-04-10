AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Sells $2,068,165.40 in Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMC Networks by 134.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 108,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 82.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 166,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 75,011 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

