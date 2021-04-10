AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Sells $2,068,165.40 in Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AMCX stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.35.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
