Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after buying an additional 139,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after buying an additional 510,486 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $76,730,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

