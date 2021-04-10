American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

ACC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.32. 554,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,207. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

