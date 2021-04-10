American International Group Inc. Has $459,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $297.96 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.07 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $141,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

