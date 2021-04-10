American International Group Inc. Has $479,000 Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

