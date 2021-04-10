American International Group Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of The Andersons worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $934.34 million, a P/E ratio of -396.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

