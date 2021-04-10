American International Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,749 Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,831,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,071,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,797 shares of company stock worth $28,806,529 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $43.48 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

