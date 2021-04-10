American International Group Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,487 shares of company stock valued at $361,066. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

