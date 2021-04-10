American International Group Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Electronics worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188 in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

