American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American National Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.