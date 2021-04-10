Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.96. 956,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

