Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 390,069 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,532,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,069 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $112,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in The Kroger by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after acquiring an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

NYSE KR opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,611 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

