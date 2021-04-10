Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312,451 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $129,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

