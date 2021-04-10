Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $112.18 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,532,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,069 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $112,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,730 shares of company stock worth $2,930,611 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.