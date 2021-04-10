Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of The Western Union worth $117,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after buying an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,074,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.84.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

