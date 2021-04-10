Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 479,615 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,089,878 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 479,615 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $88,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $8,488,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,124,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,584,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of BK stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

