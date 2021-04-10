Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,564 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $85,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $80.42 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

