Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575,564 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $85,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE opened at $80.42 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

