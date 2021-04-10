Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $97.48 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,947,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,483,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,927 shares of company stock worth $12,596,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $42.31 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

