Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $489.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post $489.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $305.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,783,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 673.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 216,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

